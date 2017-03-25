Samsung disabling Galaxy Note 7's battery charging in South Korea

Samsung

It looks like another nail in the coffin for the Galaxy Note 7 phone.

Samsung is releasing an update to its South Korean users later this month that will stop Galaxy Note 7s from being able to charge. The move is the latest of Samsung's many attempts to get people to ditch their devices.

The company did the same for US users on December 19, essentially killing off any Galaxy Note 7s in the country,

In December, carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint decided to cut off cellular service for the Galaxy Note 7, basically turning it into an electronic brick with the potential to burst into flames.

The South Korean company has asked its customers to return their Galaxy Note 7s, pushed updates that prevented the phones from charging fully, and offered incentives for people to send them back. So far, 96 percent of the 3 million Note 7 buyers around the world have returned the devices, according to Samsung.

That would mean there's still an estimated 120,000 Galaxy Note 7s remaining in the wild. In South Korea, 97 percent of the Galaxy Note 7s have been returned.

The phone, which earned positive reviews when it released, quickly crashed and burned after it came to light that the device's faulty batteries were overheating and exploding. Samsung issued a recall in September, and then was forced to issue a second recall after the replacement Galaxy Note 7s had the same fiery flaw.

In January, the company revealed what caused the two battery defects and vowed to improve their product testing to ensure a fiasco like the Galaxy Note 7 wouldn't happen again.

The move comes just days before Samsung is set to reveal its next flagship phone with the Galaxy S8.

Updated at 10:11 a.m. PT: To clarify the update is specifically for South Korea.