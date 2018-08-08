Samsung Galaxy 7 vulnerable to hacking due to flaw, researchers say

Chesnot / Getty Images

The Samsung Galaxy 7 is reportedly at risk from hackers due to a microchip security flaw.

The Meltdown vulnerability can be exploited to attack the Galaxy S7, researchers from Graz Technical University in Austria told Reuters on Wednesday.

Samsung phones were previously thought to be immune to Meltdown, which said to endanger most computing devices. The team will to release its findings at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas later Wednesday.

The company told Reuters that created a patch that it began pushing out to protect Galaxy S7s against Meltdown last month.

Neither Samsung nor Graz Technical University immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Meltdown exploit -- along with its variant Spectre -- could allow hackers to read sensitive information on your CPU and affected hundreds of millions of chips from the last two decades. Intel and Microsoft found new variants of the flaws in May, forcing them to patch the issue.

Last month, Congress said chipmakers waited too long to inform the government about the vulnerabilities, arguing that it should have known immediately so that it could protect itself from foreign cyberattacks.

Now Playing: Watch this: Intel's patches for Spectre and Meltdown causing reboots

Our full guide to Meltdown and Spectre: These vulnerabilties were first announced in January.

My pup is a pathetic guard dog: Can smart home security protect me?