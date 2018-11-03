Samsung's foldable phone may go public next week

While Samsung hinted in September that it may discuss its foldable phone project at its developer conference, which begins Wednesday Nov. 7, a new report reaffirms our expectations of getting more details.

According to the Wall Street Journal, its sources say that the electronics giant will be demonstrating features of the device and how it will take advantage of the extra screen real estate, and that the company's been working with YouTube and Netflix on ways to best deliver content for it.

Samsung has previously said that the folding phone will use a foldable screen, not just a display hinge like the one in this odd prototype, and the latest reports indicate it may arrive in early 2019. If Samsung does present the phone to developers next week, an early 2019 launch -- probably at Mobile World Congress -- seems likely.

We reached out to Samsung, YouTube and Netflix for comment but did not immediately hear back.