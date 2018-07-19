More details of Samsung's rumored foldable phone for 2019 have trickled out: It may be codenamed "Winner," and when folded have cameras on the back and a small display in front.

That news comes from an unnamed source, speaking to the Wall Street Journal. The source reiterates previous rumors we've heard: It will be a seven-inch model and arrive in early 2019, which means a launch could coincide with Mobile World Congress. The official name is reputed to be "Galaxy X." Because X marks the marketing spot these days.

Samsung is in competition with Huawei to the finish line in the race to release such a foldable phone. Samsung Mobile President DJ Koh has gone on the record to talk about the company's plans for a foldable Galaxy phone and has previously told reporters to expect a folding phone as early as this year.

The South Korean electronic's manufacturer is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in early August.

Samsung declined to comment.