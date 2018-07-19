More details of Samsung's rumored foldable phone for 2019 have trickled out: It may be codenamed "Winner," and when folded have cameras on the back and a small display in front.
That news comes from an unnamed source, speaking to the Wall Street Journal. The source reiterates previous rumors we've heard: It will be a seven-inch model and arrive in early 2019, which means a launch could coincide with Mobile World Congress. The official name is reputed to be "Galaxy X." Because X marks the marketing spot these days.
Samsung is in competition with Huawei to the finish line in the race to release such a foldable phone. Samsung Mobile President DJ Koh has gone on the record to talk about the company's plans for a foldable Galaxy phone and has previously told reporters to expect a folding phone as early as this year.
The South Korean electronic's manufacturer is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in early August.
Samsung declined to comment.
Discuss: Samsung's foldable phone might launch in early 2019
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.