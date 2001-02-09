Samsung developing next-generation chips

Samsung Electronics has developed the technology to build next-generation 4-gigabit dynamic RAM chips on a .10-micron manufacturing process. The new memory chips will hold more data--4.29 billion bits--than current DRAM. At the same time, the company said, the new chips will also be smaller, consume less power and be less costly to manufacture.

With 4.29 billion bits of data capacity, a single chip will be able to store 64 hours of audio or 16,000 photos, the company said. It is likely the new memory will be used first in servers.