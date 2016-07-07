Samsung could be pumping up its 'J' game

Samsung may be dropping another player into its "J" game, if this Twitter post by frequent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) is true. Blass has built a reputation for sharing accurate rumor posts.
The tweet shows an image of the back of a beige-colored device (or is it light gold?) with Samsung's logo on the back and the words "Samsung Galaxy J Max" overlaid on top in silver writing. The glare over the device's name (seen especially in the "Ga" and "J") suggest that someone took a photo of reflective foil lettering.
Blass didn't say more than "self-explanatory" to describe what he knows of the device, which leaves me to interpret that this is a larger version of an entry-level J-family phone. The Samsung Galaxy J3 that I recently reviewed is a cheap, likable Android handset that retails for $110 to $180 in the US (pricing varies by carrier), £140 in the UK (8GB version, from Carphone Warehouse) and AU$329. I'd expect a larger-screen phone to have more upmarket specs and a loftier price.
Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.