Samsung could be pumping up its 'J' game

Evan Blass/@evleaks

Samsung may be dropping another player into its "J" game, if this Twitter post by frequent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) is true. Blass has built a reputation for sharing accurate rumor posts.

The tweet shows an image of the back of a beige-colored device (or is it light gold?) with Samsung's logo on the back and the words "Samsung Galaxy J Max" overlaid on top in silver writing. The glare over the device's name (seen especially in the "Ga" and "J") suggest that someone took a photo of reflective foil lettering.

Blass didn't say more than "self-explanatory" to describe what he knows of the device, which leaves me to interpret that this is a larger version of an entry-level J-family phone. The Samsung Galaxy J3 that I recently reviewed is a cheap, likable Android handset that retails for $110 to $180 in the US (pricing varies by carrier), £140 in the UK (8GB version, from Carphone Warehouse) and AU$329. I'd expect a larger-screen phone to have more upmarket specs and a loftier price.

