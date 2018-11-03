Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE and Galaxy Book2 now available

Sarah Tew/CNET

Whether you need always-connected Chrome OS or a long day of undemanding computing, two of Samsung's latest options are now ready for you. The Chromebook Plus LTE version is now shipping for $600, while the $1,000 Galaxy Book2 can now be had from AT&T (as well as other outlets); Sprint and Verizon models are coming later this month.

The Chromebook Plus V2 is one of the more expensive premium Chromebooks we've been seeing lately, along with the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 and Lenovo Yoga C630 two-in-ones. They justify the outlay with better designs and performance than their inexpensive counterparts.

For Windows users, the Galaxy Book2 delivers second-generation Windows-on-Snapdragon performance, which most notably includes a 14-hour battery life (as tested).