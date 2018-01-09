Samsung at CES 2018: Everything the tech giant announced

James Martin/CNET

Samsung's 2018 CES press conference looked different from years past.

For one, instead of touting the bells and whistles of new TVs, refrigerators and other electronics, it focused more on how Samsung's devices fit into what it calls the "Intelligence of Things" -- everything with smarts.

CES is critical for Samsung this year as the Korean company tries to show it's more than just a phone and TV maker. Samsung has tried to make its products interact with each other in the past, but has largely failed to create an ecosystem on the scale of Apple (iOS, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch) or even Amazon (with the increasingly ubiquitous Alexa digital assistant). This year marks a new push by the company to streamline its software and services, making it easier for people to use their devices and make them want to stick with Samsung products.

One way it does that will be through Bixby, its voice assistant that first showed up in last year's Galaxy S8 and will pop up in televisions and some home appliances this year. Samsung also talked about other services and offerings beyond its normal unveilings of new gadgets, like the SmartThings Cloud it announced at its developer conference in October.

Here's everything Samsung announced at CES:

TVs, displays

Software and services

Samsung's SmartThings cloud will work for all Samsung devices, as well as smart products that already work with SmartThing. It also integrates with Harman's Ignite cloud that's used in connected cars. The goal is to make it easier for your devices to work together. It arrives this spring

Samsung's SmartThings app lets the television serve as the hub to control SmartThings smart home devices, from lights to thermostats to security cameras. (SmartThings is owned by Samsung.)



The SmartThings app is coming to the Gear S3 this year to let you control your lights and other smart devices from your wrist.

90 percent of Samsung's devices are already Internet connected. By 2020, all will be.

Computers

Home appliances

The WW6850N washing machine with QuickDrive technology aims to clean laundry up to 35 percent faster.



The updated Family Hub Refrigerator SmartThings, the connected home platform Samsung purchased back in 2014; improved Bixby voice capabilities; and newly refined AKG Premium Quality Sound Speakers in the doors.

Audio

The NW700



The VL5

Other

The Exynos 9810 processor that likely will debut in the Galaxy S9.



Various new devices from Samsung's C-Lab, which gives employees several months to experiment and create new products of their own.



CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.