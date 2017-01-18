Samsung's new phablet looks impressive, but good luck getting one

Enlarge Image Photo by Samsung

You've certainly heard of Samsung's Galaxy S line of phones, and probably heard of the Galaxy A and Galaxy J ranges, too. But what about Samsung Galaxy C phones?

The Galaxy C9 Pro has a 6-inch screen, making it Samsung's latest phablet. It has 6GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery and an AMOLED 1,920x1,080-pixel display. The catch is, it's only officially available in China. India will be next, as Samsung announced today that it'll also hit the country next month, The Indian Express reports.

But if you're real keen to get your hands on a Samsung phablet, you'd be able to snag it online for around $500 (AU$650 and £380). That's much cheaper than the $850(ish), AU$1,350 and £700 Samsung was charging before Galaxy Note 7s. You know, before they started exploding.

It has some other one-ups on the Note 7, including 16MP cameras on both the rear and front, whereas the Note 7 had 12MP and 5MP -- though of course, more megapixels isn't always better. It's also got 6GB of RAM compared to the Note 7's 4GB.

It does, however, run on a 1.44GHz Qualcomm SnapDragon 653 processor. That's not as zippy as the SnapDragon 820 the Note 7 and last year's Galaxy S range used.

The fact that the C9 Pro is exclusive to China and India speaks to the power of the two phone markets, each of which is larger than the US market. It follows similar news from last week that Nokia's comeback phone, the Nokia 6, is to begin life as a China exclusive.

