We first heard about Samsung's QuickDrive washing machine at the IFA tech conference in Berlin last year. Now, it looks like the compact appliance is making its debut here at CES 2018. While the price of the US version of QuickDrive, model number WW6850N, has not yet been announced, the washer is expected to go on sale later this year.

The most interesting thing about this washer is in the title -- QuickDrive. Samsung claims it will be able to wash your clothes "up to 35 percent faster" while still promising to deliver the same cleaning performance. It's also supposed to work with Samsung's SmartThings platform.

The final thing of interest is its size. At just 24 inches wide, the WW6850N is a compact unit -- something not often outfitted with so many features. Samsung expects millennials and people with limited space to store a washer will appreciate the QuickDrive and its stackable companion dryer.

