Samsung Black Friday deals highlight TVs, laptops and phones

Thanksgiving is almost upon us and that means Black Friday deals are rolling in from all the major manufacturers. Samsung has several deals spread out over certain key dates up until Black Friday for everything from phones, wearables and accessories to laptops and flat-screen TVs.

The doorbuster sales won't come until the biggest Black Friday sales begin on November 23, but there are some very good deals going live November 17 and 19. This list is only a partial list -- you'll need to go to Samsung's official Black Friday page to see them all.

Black Friday Deals Starting Nov. 17 Beginning Nov. 17, save on Samsung devices this Black Friday with Galaxy Books starting at $529.99, November 17-27, and All-in-One PCs November 19 – 25 from at https://www.samsung.com/us/shop/black-friday/ and other retailers. $70 off the Galaxy Tab A 8.0" ($129.99).

$120 off the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7" with S pen Included ($479.99).

Get the Galaxy Kids Tablet 7.0" THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE Edition for just $99.99 ($50 off).

$100 off the Galaxy Tab A 10.1" ($179.99). Black Friday Deals Starting Nov. 19 Get up to $300 off toward a new unlocked Note8, S8 or S8+ with a phone trade-in.

off toward a new unlocked Note8, S8 or S8+ with a phone trade-in. $50 off the Gear Sport Blue ($249.99) and Gear IconX 2018 Black ($149.99).

$70 off the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic (both $279.99).

$120 off the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with S Pen ($229.99) Black Friday Deals Starting Nov. 23 Get up to $400 off toward a new unlocked Note8, S8 or S8+ with a phone trade-in.

off toward a new unlocked Note8, S8 or S8+ with a phone trade-in. $40 off Gear VR with Controller Galaxy Note8 Edition ($89.99)

Buy Gear 360, get Gear VR for free!

As an added bonus, Samsung also has a deal available right now: