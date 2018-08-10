Samsung beefs up Bixby with more conversational capabilities

Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung said it's making its digital helper more helpful.

At the tech giant's Unpacked press event in New York on Thursday, the company said it made its Bixby voice assistant more conversational, personal and useful.

For example, if you ask Bixby for concert tickets on Labor Day weekend, you can then switch the date without having to mention concerts again. That kind of contextual awareness is something Google has already highlighted with its Google Assistant in past years.

Samsung has had difficulty generating enthusiasm for many of its software products. The company relies on Google's Android to run most of its smartphones and tablets, while its own Tizen operating system has struggled to gain a foothold. Meanwhile, Samsung has scrapped many of the services, like the Samsung Media Hub and Milk Video.

But as voice computing continues to gain in popularity and is becoming a key piece of smart home technology, Samsung needs to find ways to offer its own voice capabilities to avoid getting frozen out of the next big wave in tech. With Samsung introducing its first smart speaker Thursday, called the Galaxy Home, offering a more capable Bixby will be critical to generating sales for the new device.

Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo speakers remain the leader in smart speakers, with the Google Assistant-powered Google Home in second place. Apple's new Siri-powered HomePod are a distant third.

Samsung introduced its next version of Bixby in October, which included improved natural language capabilities. Still, Bixby remains behind Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant in features, with both competitors well ahead in partners and apps.

In addition to greater contextual awareness, Bixby will be able to remember your preferences, so if you ask it for nearby restaurants, it will suggest your favorite cuisines. Also, Bixby will integrate in more apps and services, such as Google Maps and Uber, so it can be more useful in more scenarios.