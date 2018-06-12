Samsung appeals $539M verdict in Apple case, because of course

The jury may have made a decision, but the fight isn't over.

Samsung asked the court last Thursday to either dismiss the judgement in its phone patent fight with Apple or to retry the case in which the damages were decided. In a 34-page post-trial motion filed with the US District Court in San Jose, Samsung says the jury's $539 million verdict is "excessive" and not supported by the evidence.

It's an an unsurprising follow-up to the latest trial in the ongoing Apple v. Samsung patent-infringement duel. Last month, a jury decided Samsung must pay Apple $539 million for infringing five patents with Android phones it sold in 2010 and 2011. The unanimous decision is about halfway between what the two largest mobile phone makers had sought in the high-profile case that reaches back to 2011.

"[The] decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages," Samsung said in response to the verdict last month. "We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers."

In a separate motion, Samsung also says it wants to be reimbursed for the $145 million it already paid over an invalidated touchscreen patent.

Neither Apple nor Samsung immediately responded to requests for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung owes Apple $539 million

Update, 10:30 a.m. PT: Adds more background on Apple v. Samsung.