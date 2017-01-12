The Samsung ad that's been viewed (and likely loved) 35 million times

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

We seem to be more moved by opposition than togetherness these days.

Somehow, our prejudices and fears are propelling us to angry ends.

There's something (temporarily) reassuring, then, when a piece of entertainment comes along that brings people (temporarily) together.

Samsung's Indian arm released an ad that did just that. The story is simple. A woman's TV has broken down. She wants Samsung to come out and fix it.

What could be so moving about that? Is it that she lives high up in the Himalayas? Not really.

Is it that Samsung will send its engineers to remote places, regardless of the time and effort it takes to get there? Not quite. Even if Samsung says it has 535 of these vans that will come out to customers all over India.

No, there's something far more human, far more elemental and far more hopeful here than so much that swirls around the world currently.

I won't spoil the plot for you. I will tell you, though, that more than 35 million people have already viewed (and likely been moved by) this ad on YouTube.

Many admit to goosebumps, shakes and sniffles. If you're not moved in the slightest by this work, I suggest you visit a trusted professional or at least step away from your screen more often, get out into the world and see if you feel anything. You might even rediscover your soul out there.

Sometimes, it's the very simplest things that matter the most. Sometimes, we're very good at forgetting that.

