Samsung

What has 17 camera lenses and looks kind of like a hockey puck? Samsung's newest 360 camera, the 360 Round.

Equipped with two pairs of eight lenses and one in the center staring up, the Samsung 360 Round is designed to capture and livestream 3D video and audio, specifically for creating VR content.

Geared toward professionals and enthusiasts, the 360 Round isn't meant for the average Joe and Joanne, but it is a notable foray for a company that's been steadily pushing into the VR space with the company's lineup of Gear VR headsets and 360 cameras for consumers.

In fact, the Samsung 360 Round has been in the works since 2014, when it was called Project Beyond. The 360 Round is resistant to dust and water at a rating of IP65, and will come to the US later this month before launching in other countries "over time."

Samsung 360 Round camera specs: