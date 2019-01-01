CNET también está disponible en español.

Ryan Reynolds shares a behind-the-scenes peek at Detective Pikachu

Get a closer look at the main character in the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie.

In the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie Detective PikachuDeadpool actor Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the beloved yellow main character.

While Warner Bros. Pictures already gave fans their first glimpse at the movie with a trailer in November, Reynolds decided to share an even closer look at his character on social media on Sunday.

Pika-dots. #DetectivePikachu

"Pika-dots," Reynolds captioned the photo on his Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

The left side of the image shows Pikachu, while the right side features Reynolds' face covered in motion capture marker dots. These dots are used to track Reynolds' facial expressions which will then be used to make Pikachu's reactions looks more realistic. 

In the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, Pokemon creatures and humans live together side by side. 

The Pokemon movie centers on the search for an ace detective named Harry Goodman who goes missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. 

Helping Tim in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu, described as "a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself."

Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game

Pokemon fans will be able to see the movie when it hits theaters worldwide in May 2019.

