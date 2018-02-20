Warner Bros.

"Blade Runner 2049" was almost unanimously praised by critics, but Rutger Hauer, who was unforgettable as Roy Batty in the 1982 original, wasn't a fan.

"I just think if something is so beautiful, you should just leave it alone and make another film," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049 was hailed as an instant classic but underperformed at the Box Office, barely recouping its $185 million budget with a worldwide gross of $259 million.

According to Hauer it focused too much on the homage.

"In many ways, 'Blade Runner' wasn't about the replicants, it was about what does it mean to be human? It's like 'E.T.' But I'm not certain what the question was in the second 'Blade Runner.' It's not a character-driven movie and there's no humor, there's no love, there's no soul. You can see the homage to the original. But that's not enough to me. I knew that wasn't going to work. But I think it's not important what I think."

Rutger Hauer famously wrote and performed what is perhaps Blade Runner's most iconic scene: the "tears in rain" monologue.