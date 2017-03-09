Russians love their pirated content and most don't think it's illegal, says survey

Irdeto

In Russia, movie piracy becomes you, apparently.

A recent Irdeto survey found that unlike other countries, Russia continues to be one where video piracy remains high, and the Russians simply don't care that it affects the media industry's bottomline.

87 percent of Russian respondents don't think producing or sharing pirated video content is illegal, while 66 percent think it's perfectly fine to download or stream said content. That's a big contrast to other global respondents, in particularly Latin America and the Asia Pacific, where 52 percent said they would stop watching pirated content after finding out doing so would cause studios to lose cash.

The Russian results probably aren't that all surprising. The Russian government has been trying to combat online video piracy as far back as 2015, and still has yet to figure out how to win against the pirates despite efforts to block off illegal sites.

Perhaps they never will.

