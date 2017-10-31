CNET

For today's podcast, we go through some of the tools Russian trolls have used to draw lots of attention to their posts online, as well as what Facebook and Twitter are doing to stop them.

Plus, we talk about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becoming the world's richest person thanks to his company's strong third-quarter results, and Nintendo enjoying solid earnings, too, on the strength of the Switch console.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Russian trolls can go viral in three easy steps (The 3:59, Ep. 307)

