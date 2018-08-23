Russia reportedly plans to 'reject' US-made electronic goods

Sergei Bobylev

Russia reportedly intends to stop buying certain electronic goods made in the US regardless of fresh sanctions from the Trump administration.

The country plans to no longer purchase devices and components from the US that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the RIA news agency. Instead, it will source them elsewhere.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday widened sanctions against Russia by blacklisting several companies and people it accused of breaking laws against cooperation with the Federal Security Service, the KGB successor that's believed to carry out many of the government's cyberattacks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"We will in any case reject all American components as this bell has sounded," said Alexei Kondratiev, deputy head of the defense and security commission in Russia's upper house of parliament, according to RIA. "Third countries including China have analogous models of what we buy from the United States. The arms market is built on universal exchange so we will in any case find a way out."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied involvement with suspected attempt to hack US political organizations, one spotted by Microsoft, and a Facebook influence campaign.

