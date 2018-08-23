Russia has a Google Pixel 3 XL and is leaking literally everything

Enlarge Image Rozetked

Seems like the Google Pixel 3 XL is out of the bag, and there's no putting it back now.

A Russian blogger apparently got his hands on a Pixel 3 XL, which isn't expected to release until sometime in October. In the meantime, the blogger is sharing a ton of details about the unreleased phone. Exposing everything from the phone's design (and its notch) to features like wireless charging -- which he demos in a video on Twitter.

He also shares what comes in the box with the phone. You can see a USB-C charger (with EU adapter) and included wired headphones that use the Pixel Buds design with the cords doubling as adjustable loops to keep them in your ear. (Note that the Pixel 2 didn't come with any headphones). Unfortunately, the USB-C headphones and dongle suggest the Pixel 3 XL won't have a headphone jack -- you can't see one in any of the pictures -- like the Pixel 2.

If you look closely at the label on the headphone jack adapter you'll see it reads "DVT Samples" which could mean that the leaked Pixel is a Design Verification Test model -- an early sample that probably wasn't intended to leave the company. The Pixel headphones also have an @googel.com (note the typo) email address on the label, which makes the leak seem a little more sketchy. Our email bounced when we tried emailing that address, so maybe take this leak with a grain of salt.

Rozetked

Rozetked

Rozetked

The blogger also notes that the Pixel 3 XL comes with a high-quality camera. To show it off, he took pictures with the phone and posted them on his Instagram with the hashtag #Pixel3XL.

The phone that took these pictures has a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, according to the EXIF data, which is the same as the Pixel 2. The EXIF data also points to a 8MP front camera with f/1.8 aperture, it doesn't identify the model of the phone though.

Most of his pictures were taken in London and the included power adapter is common to England, Russia and the EU. But we still can't be sure where and how he got his hands on the unreleased Pixel 3 XL.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing...