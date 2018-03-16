Russia faces US sanctions for election interference, cyberattacks

Getty Images

The White House has announced sanctions against Russia over the "most destructive and costly cyberattack in history."

The US government announced the announced the sanctions Thursday morning, calling out Russian hacking efforts in recent years, including a propaganda campaign tied to US elections, Yahoo's massive hacks and attempted cyberattacks against electrical grids in the US.

The most critical cyberattack cited for Russia's sanctions was NotPetya, malware designed to destroy data but disguised as ransomware. The Trump administration last month attributed the attack to Russia and said it caused billions of dollars in damage in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

"These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.The sanctions, he said, will "hold Russian government officials and oligarchs accountable for their destabilizing activities by severing their access to the U.S. financial system."

The Treasury Department issued the sanctions against multiple entities in Russia, following an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Sanctions include blocking assets from Russia's intelligence services.

The sanctions fall on five Russian entities and 19 individuals, including the Internet Research Agency, a trolling farm designed to meddle with the 2016 presidential election using divisive posts on social media. The Trump administration also announced sanctions against the Federal Security Service, Russia's intelligence agency (known by its Russian abbreviation, FSB), and the GRU, Russia's military intelligence organization.

Senior national security officials said that the FSB was directly involved in hacking millions of Yahoo accounts, while the GRU was behind the interference in the 2016 presidential election and the NotPetya cyberattack.

The sanctions fall under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which can affect Russia financially.

The Russian embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigators also found evidence of Russian attempts to hack into the US electric grid through spear-phishing tactics, senior national security officials said. The attacks have been going on since March 2016, targeting multiple US government offices, as well as energy, water, nuclear and critical manufacturing companies.

The DHS and the FBI provided details in a technical alert released Thursday, calling the actions a "multistage intrusion" through which Russian hackers were able to gain remote access into energy sector networks.

