Rumored next-gen Ecobee thermostat has built-in Alexa smarts

An upcoming Ecobee thermostat will have built-in Alexa voice control capabilities, a report claims.

Smart Home
ecobee3litethermostatproductphotos-1.jpgEnlarge Image

Ecobee's Ecobee3 Lite thermostat (pictured) works with Alexa, but the next-gen model reportedly has built-in Alexa capabilities.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

The Amazon Echo and other standalone voice control devices are currently staples for controlling connected smart home gadgets. But that might change soon with the rumored Ecobee4 thermostat , according to a report today, April 17, by Dave Zatz.

Zatz's report claims Ecobee has a new thermostat in the works -- the Ecobee4 -- that will have Alexa voice control capabilities integrated into the thermostat's hardware. An Ecobee representative said, "We cannot comment on rumors or speculation"when I reached out for comment.

Related Links:

Ecobee has been closing in on the Nest Learning Thermostat ever since it introduced its Ecobee3 thermostat. Not only does the Ecobee3 work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit , Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT, it also comes with a remote sensor. This device helps to track whether or not you're home, as well as offering a second data point for ambient temperature readings. Nest still doesn't offer that functionality.

Ecobee is also appealing to a broader audience as it introduces newer models like the Eobee3 Lite at a lower price than the original Ecobee3 (and the Nest).

The Ecobee4 wouldn't be the first smart thermostat to offer built-in voice capabilities. Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Voice Control preceded the Alexa-, Siri- and Google-Assistant-integrated smart home. Still, it worked in much the same way. Using the wake phrase, "Hello, Thermostat," gave you a series of voice control options such as, "Make it (1-10) degrees warmer/cooler" and "I'm feeling hot/cold."

We'll continue to track down details on the rumored Ecobee4, so check back soon.

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
8
Features
5
Usability
5
Design
7
Performance
Product Info

CNET Smart Home

What better way to review smart-home tech than from a house meant for that exact purpose?

All CNET Smart Home Stories

More stories

Up Next: Make your home smart in a weekend