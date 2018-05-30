Rumored Motorola One Power could be the next Android notch phone

AndroidHeadlines

Another day, another Android phone with a notch.

A rumored upcoming Motorola phone called the Motorola One Power will feature a near bezel-less display with a notch at the top and a vertical dual-camera setup, according to Android Headlines, which cites unnamed sources.

It also would mark the return to use of the Motorola brand -- as opposed to Moto -- since Lenovo purchased Motorola Mobility from Google in October 2014.

The One Power is expected to be part of Google's Android One initiative, according to AndroidHeadlines. Android One encourages phone-makers to build low-cost smartphones for developing countries like India, Indonesia and the Philippines, using a nearly stock version of the Android OS that gets early updates. It made its way to the US starting with the Moto X4 last year. The One Power is also expected to be released in the US.