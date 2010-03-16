Rumor: Details on the next Nintendo DS

Yannis Bolman

Take this story with a grain of salt, but rumors are beginning to swirl around Nintendo and the possible successor to the DS portable gaming system; and no, we're not talking about the DSi XL. According to a post on CrunchGear, a writer for RPAD.tv has revealed some top-secret details about the yet-to-be announced handheld.

Though none of this information has been confirmed by Nintendo, the most notable specs are as follows:

Two screens, larger in both size and resolution and close enough together that they can be used as one big screen.

Built-in accelerometer

Processing power comparable to that of the GameCube

Regardless of whether this information is accurate, there is no doubt that the next Nintendo portable needs to alter its focus toward competing with the iPhone. Whether you think the iPhone needs buttons to be considering a gaming machine aside, the device has proven itself as a legitimate casual gaming platform and has no doubt cut into what the Nintendo DS is able to provide.

If Nintendo wants the next iteration of the DS to be successful, the company will have to jump a few hurdles in the process. By far the largest room for improvement would be Nintendo's online store presence. This service needs to be as seamless and intuitive as iTunes. Though the current DSi Shop works, it is nowhere near the experience had with the App Store.

The new DS will also need improved functionality. Sure, a phone would really make things interesting, but Nintendo should start first with a higher-resolution camera and the ability to record video. People need an incentive to want to own this device, so give them that.

Finally, it all comes down to exclusive and compelling games. By continuing to develop titles that appeal to more hard-core and loyal fans, Nintendo can make the case that a "true" immersive gaming experience can only be had on a device built for such applications.

If Nintendo does have plans for a new DS system, we're betting on an announcement at this year's E3 expo in June. Until then, let us know what you'd like to see in the next version of DS.