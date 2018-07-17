Rugrats will return to our screens by the end of this decade

Screengrab by Zoey Chong/CNET

I grew up with Rugrats. That is, until they quit making the show over a decade ago.

But the popular cartoon from the '90s will soon return to our screens -- big and small -- with production already underway, the Hollywood Reporter reported Monday.

The comeback includes a new 26-episode television series on cable network Nickelodeon and a live-action movie featuring CGI characters for Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures.

Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica will return with new friends, according to the report, although details such as casting and premiere date for the TV series have yet to be announced.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand new adventures," Sarah Levy, chief operating officer at Viacom Media Networks and Nickelodeon's interim president told the publication.

"What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."

The movie is slated for release Nov. 13, 2020.

CNET has contacted Viacom for a comment.

