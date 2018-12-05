Rudy Giuliani accuses Twitter of anti-Trump conspiracy (but he just made a typo)

Social media might not be the place to find perfect spelling or grammar, but one little typo has given former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani a massive headache.
The conservative politician and commentator jumped on Twitter on Saturday to take a swipe at special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation of possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The only problem? That lax attitude toward spaces can also automatically turn your text into a hyperlink.
An enterprising Twitter user saw the mistake and registered the domain, turning the inadvertent G-20.in URL/typo into a website with a simple message: "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country." The WhoIs record for the domain name is listed as an organisation called Pixel Riot, a small web design company based in Atlanta.
But late Tuesday, the former mayor and one-time Trump designate on cybersecurity issues noticed the mistake and showed his cybersecurity knowledge to be lacking.
An innocent typo and a speedy prank from a cybersquatter? Not quite. According to Giuliani, this was Twitter potentially being "cardcarrying anti-Trumpers" and letting users "invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message."
The response was swift.
As of Wednesday night, both Giuliani's tweets and the G-20.in splash page were still up.
Giuliani and Pixel Riot didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
