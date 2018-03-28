Rudy Giuliani doesn't know how to wear Apple AirPods

White House cybersecurity adviser Rudy Giuliani posed for a quick photo with Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who posted the shot as part of what would normally be just an everyday tweet. As is often the case with the internet, however, once people took a look, they saw that something was off.

Mr. Giuliani... that's not how you wear AirPods.

It was a short time before people noticed his AirPods were pointing in the wrong direction. To give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he does it for comfort, or maybe it's to make him more aerodynamic, but whatever the reason, the Twitterati had a field day.

Check out some of the responses:

Are we sure he didn't get q tips stuck in his ears? — Joel Mendelson (@JPMendelson) March 27, 2018

it's like the pods are wearing Giuliani — Bernie Katz (@katz_bernie) March 27, 2018

Our president’s top cyber security advisor, ladies and gentleman! — Julio Cesar (@jcpena) March 27, 2018

Petty? Yes.



Then the GIFs and doctored images started rolling in:

And he's supposed to be a cyber security advisor, can't even put ear buds in correctly. I feel so much safer 😲 pic.twitter.com/YSosrFIXvG — Colin Rubbert (@ColinRubbert) March 27, 2018

