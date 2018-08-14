Ruby Rose leaves Twitter after Batwoman casting backlash

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Newly cast Batwoman Ruby Rose is swooping off Twitter.

The actress pulled down her account Sunday following a social media backlash against her joining CW's Arrowverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rose's last messages before pulling her page down were reportedly in reaction to people nonsensically complaining about her being in the role.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys," Rose reportedly wrote before the page was pulled down.

Rose appears to be brushing them off, and is deciding to focus away from Twitter to focus on her roles.

"I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone," Rose reportedly wrote according to THR.

Rose will first appear as Batwoman during December's DC crossover event between its current Arrowverse shows: including Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. Rose might also lead in a Batwoman series that is currently in development.

Rose is the latest celebrity to take a break from social media following intense backlash and harassment that -- unfortunately -- seems to come with landing a role with an intense fandom. Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran reportedly left Instagram in June following backlash to her role as Rose, which at least was followed up by fans creating art to honor the actress and a rally in support of her character during San Diego Comic-Con.