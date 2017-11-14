CNET

Royal Caribbean wants to cram a ton of tech into new cruise ships.

The company used a Brooklyn warehouse to show off new concepts its working on, including dining in virtual reality, staterooms filled with LED light panels and autonomous shuttles.

We also run through a VR experience on a roller coaster and the huge sales figures generated from China's Singles' Day.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Royal Caribbean cruising into tech-infested waters (The 3:59, Ep. 315) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher