Roxio to sell video software

Software maker Roxio announced the release of VideoWave Movie Creator, a consumer video-editing package that includes tools for burning video to CD or DVD discs. The software includes three different editing modes that can automatically synchronize music with images and add visual effects. The software will go on sale in August for $79.95.
