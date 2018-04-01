An explosive TIE Fighter battle looks to be flying into "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Director Ron Howard teased a video effects sequence on Twitter Saturday, showing the Empire's ship firing its lasers as an exploding ship appears behind it. Howard notes that the scene is currently undergoing a visual effects review at Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm.

The peek comes just hours after Howard tweeted that the edit of the film is now locked and the score has been completed, further noting that the film's ahead of schedule. Another trailer is expected sometime before the film's debut, Howard said in response to a fan's tweet.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger Han Solo, and will depict how he, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) meet each other. According to the film's synopsis, this will involve "a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld."

Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Thandie Newton ("Westworld"), Woody Harrelson ("The Hunger Games"), Paul Bettany ("Avengers") and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis also star in the film.

"Solo" is scheduled to open on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.

