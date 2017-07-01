Ron Howard shares cryptic photo from Han Solo set

Ron Howard/Twitter

Tweeting behind-the-scenes photos from the movie set seems to be new tradition for filmmakers, so it shouldn't be a surprise that director Ron Howard has shared his first photo from the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Just days ago, Howard replaced directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who both left the Han Solo movie on June 20 because of "creative differences" with Lucasfilm and Disney.

On Thursday, Howard tweeted, "Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie."

Howard's photo shows his feet standing on a blue screen stage next to bottled water, with a pair of headphones off to the side.

It looks as though Howard is poking fun at previous "first shots from the set" photos that directors like to post online to get fans excited.

Howard could be tweeting a subtle jab at Lord and Miller, who tweeted a photo from the set when they started filming back in January.

He may also be getting back at everyone who made "Opie in space" jokes when it was announced last week that he's the replacement director for the upcoming addition to the Star Wars universe..

Here's hoping the next photo posted by Howard from the set will at least feature one of the Han Solo movie actors. Then again, he could also be doing us all a favor by keeping everything under wraps instead of posting real clues as to what's happening in the film.

The Han Solo film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, along with Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, and remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.

