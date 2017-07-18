Enlarge Image Ron Howard/Twitter

Finally, Wookiee and Star Wars fans can breathe. Early Monday, director Ron Howard tweeted a photo from the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie.

The photo shows Chewbacca, along with other crew members, watching a shot on camera of two characters about to hug or kiss. Howard's tweet reads, "Chewie checking the shot."

This marks the first time Howard has shared footage of an actual character from the upcoming film.

The previous footage that Howard shared from the set has been less than tantalizing, including a photo of his feet standing on a blue screen next to water bottles and a video (which has since been deleted) of himself throwing out his lunch.

Other recent behind-the-scenes images from Howard have been a slightly more intriguing.

On July 8, Howard posted a photo of a Starbucks-Star Wars parody mug from the Han Solo editing room. And on July 11, Howard tweeted a photo showing off a bit of the movie's colorful wardrobe hanging in a closet.

Howard was hired by Lucasfilm and Disney to replace previous directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who left in June over creative differences.

The Han Solo film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, along with Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, and remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.

