Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Marvel

Over time, as those of adult age have refused to become actual adults, they've taken over superhero movies.

Somehow, these movies -- and the pop culture constellation around them -- seem to symbolize their very refusal to grow up.

It's worth remembering, though, that these movies are also for kids. Their stories exist to make kids believe in something bigger, stronger and more strangely dressed than themselves.

Please enjoy, therefore, the students of the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.

These middle schoolers, having just been told they're all going to the new "Black Panther" movie, which opens Feb. 16, break out into a spontaneous dance.

The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then we will all go see the film! Turn up!!!! @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman #tlhanna pic.twitter.com/oUhWse5ghr — Wade King (@WadeKing7) February 2, 2018

The video was posted to Twitter on Friday by the school's director of curriculum and instruction, Wade King. It's already been enjoyed by more than 6 million people.

"Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, is blessed with an all-black cast. Academy founder Ron Clark told Inside Edition: "I think it's really important for kids to see themselves represented," he said. "I didn't think they'd be as excited, but it was beautiful."

It is, indeed.

In the movie, part of the expansive Marvel Comic Universe, Boseman plays the king of the fictional, secretive and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. Last summer, he spoke with CNET News Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo, talking in part about being a role model for kids.

"You see how much it means," Boseman said. "There was one kid [fighting cancer] who used the Black Panther as sort of his inspiration. He saw himself as a Wakandan, he saw himself as having the spirit of Wakanda in his fight."

A spokeswoman for the academy told me that the kids will see the movie on the afternoon of Feb. 21. In all the party will number 140, including chaperones.

As for the kids' newfound fame, she said: "They are tickled by it and very excited."

Sadly, some people seem less than tickled that this movie is coming out. As CNN reports, movie reviews site Rotten Tomatoes is angry that some on Facebook appear to be planning to flood it with negative reviews.

I fancy that once these kids in the video, and others like them, see the movie, they'll find their own way of making themselves heard.

If the movie is even half as good as their dancing, it'll be a joyous thing indeed.

Originally published Feb. 4 at 9:05 a.m. PT.

Updated at 9:50 a.m. PT: Added comment from the Ron Clark Academy spokeswoman.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.