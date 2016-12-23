Enlarge Image Photo by Screenshot by CNET

If you spent hundreds of hours designing amusement parks on a bulky desktop PC like I did, the news of Atari's RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic launch for Android and iOS devices is going to be one of the best things to happen all day. (No kidding, this game was my jam!)

It's also the latest in a trend of classic game titles making it to mobile, starting with Pokemon Go's meteoric rise to No. 1 in the Google Play store. Next was Super Mario Run, which was downloaded 40 million times in just the first four days. Capcom has also announced that it is bringing the first six Mega Man games to mobile next month, and now here comes Atari with RollerCoaster Tycoon. (If I had my way, we'll see Nintendo's Punch-Out next.)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic borrows from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and reformats the gameplay for touchscreen devices. It includes many of the features you'd expect from the RCT franchise including park design, custom rollercoaster building, and getting to interact with the park's guests. The app costs $5.99/£4.87/$8.30 AUD, with an expansion pack that adds more theme for $1.99/£1.62/$2.76 AUD -- like dinosaurs and Big Ben.

We'll see if RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic will whip up the same popularity as the originals did in their prime, but if the sellout Nintendo NES Classic Edition mini console taught us anything, it's that gamers have a soft spot for nostalgia.