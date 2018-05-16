Roku streaming players and TVs suffered a major outage Tuesday afternoon, with many users reporting they couldn't access Netflix, YouTube and other channels.
"Roku is aware of an issue where some channels may not install on your Roku streaming player or Roku TV, or they may fail to load," Roku said in a support advisory page on its website Tuesday afternoon. "We are investigating and working toward a quick resolution."
It wasn't immediately clear how many customers were affected by the outage. Injecting a bit of intrigue into the outage is that some users report seeing a message that the channel they sought to view had been removed "due to repeated claims of copyright infringement."
Roku representatives didn't immediate respond to a request for comment.
