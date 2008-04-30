Rogue trader lands job in computer security

Jerome Kerviel, a former high-risk trader at France's Societe Generale, last week started a new job at Lemaire Consultants & Associates, a computer security and system development company.
Kerviel remains under investigation for one of the largest bank frauds in history. In January 2008, Societe Generale accused 31-year-old Kerviel of being a computer genius who took on trades far beyond what he was authorized to do. As a result, the company has declared a loss of $7.6 billion.
In his defense, Kerviel told investigators he did nothing more than what others were doing.
On March 18, he was released from jail, and last week started work at Lemaire Consultants & Associates, a computer security and system development company. Jean-Raymond Lemairer, the company's founder, reportedly made the job offer before Kerviel served his sentence.
The New York Times reported that until last week Lemaire was on a list of those Kerviel was barred from contacting. The Times also reports that in his new job, Kerviel is forbidden to set foot inside a trading room or an exchange and may not engage in any activities related to financial markets.
