Forest Whitaker of 'Rogue One' to appear in 'Star Wars Rebels'

Good news for fans who can't get enough of their favorite characters from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, who plays rebel freedom fighter Saw Gerrera in "Rogue One," will join the cast of the popular animated series "Star Wars Rebels" on Disney XD.

"It's an incredible honor to have Forest Whitaker play Saw in 'Rebels,'" series Executive Producer Dave Filoni said in a statement. "Forest did a great job at capturing Saw in a way that is a bit mad, a bit crazed, a bit afraid, but also a bit sympathetic. He sees something coming, but no one will take action before it's too late."

"Star Wars Rebels" takes place before the events of "Rogue One," so this might give extra insight into his unique character. Saw Gerrera was first introduced in the TV series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" as a guerrilla fighter for his home planet of Onderon.

Whitaker will voice Gerrera in a two-part story arc called "Ghosts of Geonosis," which airs on January 7.