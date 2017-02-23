'Rogue One' home video is about to land -- with no deleted scenes

There's still more than nine months before "The Last Jedi" comes out, but soon Star Wars fans will be able to relive the adventures of 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in your home spaceport.

On Wednesday, Lucasfilm announced that the blockbuster will come to digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on March 24, and to Blu-ray, DVD and on-demand on April 4.

A list of bonus features to be included with the release doesn't promise any deleted scenes, though it does offer a featurette looking ahead "to the Star Wars stories yet to be told,"which has fans hoping for "Last Jedi" or Han Solo film tidbits.

The list of promised extras does include a profile of heroine Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as well as numerous other characters, including Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and the Alan Tudyk-voiced droid K-2SO. There'll also be a look at how the film was able to recreate a young Princess Leia as well as Grand Moff Tarkin, as well as a guide to Easter eggs hidden in the film that connect it to the greater Star Wars universe.

The lack of deleted scenes is puzzling, since such scenes were even included in early trailers. It's possible a later 3D release could contain such scenes.

And while director Gareth Edwards can be heard on the DVD trailer admitting, "I never, ever thought that I'd be lucky enough to be directing a Star Wars movie," there's no mention made of a director's commentary included either.

And it wouldn't be a Star Wars film without home video controversy, as YouTube user Daniel S. slyly pointed out in the trailer's comments, writing, "(At 23 seconds in), K-2SO shot first."

