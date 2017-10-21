Robert Scoble regrets being 'really hurtful to women'

James Martin/CNET

Tech evangelist Robert Scoble, who is probably still best known for wearing a Google Glass headset in the shower, isn't hiding from sexual harassment allegations levied against him this week.

"I did some things that are really, really hurtful to the women and I feel ashamed by that," Scoble told USA Today in a story published Friday. "I have taken many steps to try to get better because I knew some of this was potentially going to come out."

Scoble has been accused by three women -- journalist Quinn Norton, ProDay founder Sarah Kunst and former colleague Michelle Greer -- of actions that include groping and verbal harassment.

Greer also spoke with USA Today, telling the outlet that these actions are why women hate tech.

"There are too many talented women who get suppressed because of guys like this. We can't just talk about it at an aggregate level. We have to call these people out," she said.

Scoble didn't immediately return CNET's request for comment.

Sexual harassment issues comes up regularly in the tech industry, but the conversation was supercharged when actress Rose McGowan's Twitter account was temporarily locked last week after she made making sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The #MeToo campaign also spread across social media this week, drawing attention to just how many women have been affected by sexual harassment and assault.

Since then, Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigned following similar allegations.