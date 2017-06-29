Rob Lowe says he saw Bigfoot, was afraid it would kill him

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The legend of Sasquatch or Bigfoot or whatever you prefer to call him/her/it has lived for a long time.

Generally, those who claim to have seen him/her/it were found to be scammers. Still, no less a luminary than naturalist Sir David Attenborough has insisted that evidence of Bigfoot's existence is "convincing."

Enter Rob Lowe.

The actor is launching a new A&E TV series, together with his sons, in which he seeks the truth about strange events and paranormal beings. And he claims to have seen Bigfoot with his own normal eyes.

"The Lowe Files" is being billed as a documentary series that seeks the answers to famous mysteries. And Lowe has offered an enormous tease. He claims to have actually seen Bigfoot. Except that he prefers to call it something else.

"A wood ape is the local vernacular for a Sasquatch or a Bigfoot," he told Entertainment Weekly. The locals he refers to are in the Ozark Mountains, where Bigfoot is said to hang out.

Lowe told EW that he had an "incredible encounter" with one of these beings. "I was lying on the ground, thinking I was going to be killed," he said, while admitting he might be sounding like a "Hollywood kook."

Should your innards not already be pulsating, Lowe added: "We're 100 miles from the nearest town. We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It's 1 in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed."

I don't know about you, but I'm already shrieking with fear.

I feel fairly certain that Lowe survived, however, as he's giving interviews to Entertainment Weekly. (We reached out to A&E to confirm EW got it all right, but didn't immediately hear back.) But when can we get to see this Bigfoot, I mean wood ape, for real? Will we actually get to see him/her/it?

"I don't want to oversell as a results-oriented show, although we have incredible results," Lowe told EW.

You'll be shrieking even more loudly when I tell you that the series begins on August 2 and the Bigfoot episode is the very last one.

