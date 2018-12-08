RIP Captain America's beard, Avengers 4: Endgame's biggest loss

Marvel Studios

Hawkeye's family may be gone. Shuri is in limbo. Half of the universe vanished with a snap at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War. And yet, beyond actually seeing Captain America cry, the biggest heartbreak from the first Avengers: Endgame trailer came from his sudden lack of a beard.

It's a relatively minor detail in a sprawling, big-budget superhero crossover, but the fans have spoken, and they want their bearded Cap back.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

Sucks that the Thanos snap also claimed Captain America's beard. pic.twitter.com/SCSBKB2IGL — Zachary D. Rymer (@zachrymer) December 7, 2018

the cruelest casualty of Thanos’ snap is Captain America’s beard 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/X8kwdy20Cf — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 7, 2018

bring 👏 back 👏 cap’s 👏 beard 👏 — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) December 7, 2018

Captain America actor Chris Evans has been silent on the matter, but we know how he really feels. Just look at that Twitter bio picture. What's that on his face?

CNET screenshot

In the face of constant rumors that Avengers: Endgame (might) be Evans' last appearance as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, consider this a potential eulogy for Infinity War's true breakout star...Cap's beard.

Morgan Little / CNET

Avengers: Endgame will be released April 26. Stay tuned with us, Gamespot and Comicbook.com for more updates.