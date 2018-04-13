Ring drops the price of its Video Doorbell to just $100

After announcing plans to buy Ring back in February, Amazon on Thursday officially concluded its purchase of the smart doorbell and outdoor security camera startup.

To mark the acquisition, Ring has reduced the price of its first-gen Video Doorbell to just $100 (roughly £70/AU$130), down from roughly $150 on Amazon and $179 on Ring.com. The Ring Video Doorbell was the company's first smart doorbell to hit stores, after rebranding from Bot Home Automation. The 720p HD Video Doorbell can be hardwired or powered by a rechargeable battery. Get an alert when someone walks within range of the built-in camera's motion sensor -- or when someone physically rings the bell.

Along with its recent purchases of Ring and Blink, Amazon is also investing heavily in the smart home with its own lineup of connected devices. Amazon sells a wide range of smart speakers, powered by its voice-enabled AI Alexa. It also offers an in-home delivery service called Amazon Key. Amazon Key is a kit including the Amazon Cloud Cam security camera to monitor Prime package deliveries inside your house and any one of the eight Amazon-Key-approved smart locks from Kwikset and Yale (so your delivery person can get in your house without a key).

In addition to the first-gen Video Doorbell, Ring also sells a hardwired-only Video Doorbell Pro and a Video Doorbell 2 with a rechargeable, removable battery (the removable battery and its 1080p HD resolution are the main things that differentiate the Video Doorbell from the Video Doorbell 2). Ring also sells a professional, flush-mounted Video Doorbell Elite. As far as smart home integrations go, Ring's connected buzzers and smart cameras work with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Wink.

Ring smart doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell Pro Ring Video Doorbell 2 Price $100/£70/AU$130 $249/£195/AU$325 $199/£155/AU$299 Color finish Satin nickel, polished brass, venetian bronze, antique brass Satin nickel, venetian, satin black, pearl white Satin nickel, venetian (both finishes included with purchase) Power source Hardwired or rechargeable battery Hardwired Hardwired or removable, rechargeable battery Resolution 1280x720p HD 1920x1080p HD 1920x1080p HD Field of view 180 degrees 160 degrees 160 degrees Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Cloud storage Yes, 60-day storage for $3 per month Yes, 60-day storage for $3 per month Yes, 60-day storage for $3 per month Mobile app Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Web app Yes Yes Yes Night vision Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion Motion Motion Activity zones Yes Yes Yes Dimensions (HxWxD) 5.0 x 2.4 x 0.9 inches 4.5 x 1.9 x 0.8 inches 5.1 x 2.5 x 1.1 inches Third-party integrations Alexa; Google Assistant; IFTTT; Wink Alexa; Google Assistant; IFTTT; Wink Alexa; Google Assistant; IFTTT; Wink Operating temperature range -5 to 120 degrees F (-20 to 48 degrees C) -5 to 120 degrees F (-20 to 48 degrees C) -5 to 120 degrees F (-20 to 48 degrees C)

Ring has a strong lineup of DIY smart doorbells, but the Nest Hello is still our reigning favorite for its design and sheer number of features, including facial recognition.

Amazon also acquired security device maker Blink in December 2017 and is expected to sell a $99 Video Doorbell sometime this year. Both Ring and Blink will retain their brand names.