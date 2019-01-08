Ring Door View Cam spies on visitors through your peephole at CES 2019

Enlarge Image Ring

The $199 Ring Door View Cam is the latest smart doorbell from Amazon's smart home security company, Ring.

Ring showed off the Door View Cam at the CES 2019 trade show in Las Vegas today. It has a rechargeable battery, which means there's no hardwiring involved. Ring says there's no need for drilling or making any other major changes to your door, but you do need a door with a peephole for this thing to work.

Remove your existing peephole, place the Door View Cam on the front and back of the door, along with the battery and the removable faceplate.

Ring's Door View Cam comes with:

1080p HD resolution



Motion detection



Microphone and speaker



Rechargeable battery



Night vision



Ring isn't the first company to introduce a smart doorbell like this. Ezviz, Remo+ and Yale have announced similar products. Pricing and availability for the Door View Cam has not yet been announced.

In addition to the new smart doorbell, new Ring sensors will be available for sale on Ring's online store. They include a flood and freeze sensor, a smoke and carbon monoxide "listener" and a dome siren -- all optional accessories to accompany Ring's Alarm security system.

Ring also introduced new Smart Lighting, motion-sensing outdoor lights that work with Ring's other home security products.

