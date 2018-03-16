Rihanna slams Snapchat over controversial ad: 'Shame on you'

Enlarge Image Instagram/Snapchat -- screenshots by Alfred Ng/CNET

Rihanna snapped back at Snapchat on Thursday morning, slamming the social media app for a controversial ad featuring the pop star and Chris Brown.

The "Wild Thoughts" singer took to Instagram Stories to respond to the Snapchat ad, which asked viewers if they would rather "Slap Rihanna" or "Punch Chris Brown." The ad was a clear reference to when Brown assaulted Rihanna after the Grammys in 2009.

She blasted Snapchat for approving the ad, calling it "something that would intentionally bring shame to (domestic violence) victims and made a joke of it!!!"

"I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb," Rihanna wrote on an Instagram Stories post.

Snapchat did not respond to a request for comment, but posted an apology statement and removed the ad.

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines," a Snapchat spokesperson told the BBC. "We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened."

Rihanna has not accepted the apology, in her latest statement.

"Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy (sic) away," she wrote.