Ridley Scott wants to make VR a reality in cinema

20th Century Fox

VR is about to get a creative filmmaker's touch.

Ridley Scott's RSA Films production company is launching a new imprint "dedicated exclusively to the creative development and production of VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and mixed media." It's called RSA VR.

RSA VR's first project is a VR Experience for "Alien: Covenant," in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox and Technicolour.

"We have been heavily involved in VR for the past few years, and having a dedicated stand-alone division underscores our commitment to immersive media in both the brand and entertainment space," RSA Films' president Jules Daly said.

Previously, RSA Films produced "The Martian VR Experience," a companion piece to Scott's "The Martian," the director's highest-grossing film to date at $630 million worldwide.

Let's hope the fear doesn't get too real for some.