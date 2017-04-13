'Rick and Morty' to take VR game plunge on 4/20

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will put players in the shoes of a Morty clone while navigating Rick's lab and garage.

Get into Morty's shoes on April 20.

Love the Adult Swim animated hit "Rick and Morty" so much you'd like to join the alcoholic scientist and his grandson in the virtual world? There's good news for you in the real world.

Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs announced Wednesday that their long-awaited virtual-reality experience Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will debut on April 20 -- a day revered around the world by those who partake in pot. The game "is a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure complete with mechanics and mayhem only possible in VR," the publisher said.

The game, which was previewed at San Diego Comic-Con, puts you in the shoes of a Morty clone, giving you a taste of all the danger that comes with that. You'll also get a chance explore Rick's lab, garage and home.

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will be available to play on the HTC Vive via Steam and Oculus Rift via Oculus Home for $29.99 (about £24, AU$40).

