Rick and Morty are going to play Fallout 76 live online

Makers of the hit Adult Swim comedy Rick and Morty haven't yet said when the show is returning, but fans can get a little dose of the crazy characters this week. Their co-creator, Justin Roiland, who voices both characters, will be playing the video game Fallout 76 as R&M on Nov. 8 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

"Wubba lubba dub dub!" a tweet from the Fallout official Twitter account said. "Watch @adultswim's @rickandmorty play #Fallout76 on @Xbox One with @Ninja and @Logic301! Tune in on @Twitch and @WatchMixer. Unless you have ants in your eyes. Then maybe just listen."

Ants in your eyes, of course, is a reference to the craziest electronic-store commercial ever.

Fallout 76 is the latest game in the post-apocalyptic Fallout series from Bethesda Game Studios. Previous games in the series mention Vault 76 as one of the earliest bunkers to be opened 20 years after the world was ravaged by nuclear war. It's an online shared-survival game, where every human that players interact with is played by a real person, but there are only a dozen or so per game, not hundreds. (We explain it in more detail here.)

Roiland/Rick/Morty will be playing with rapper Logic and game-streamer Tyler Blevins, who goes by Ninja.

Fallout 76 will be released on Nov. 14.