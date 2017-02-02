Why 'Resident Evil' crushes every other video game movie

Enlarge Image Screen Gems

The zombie-blasting, monster-mashing "Resident Evil" movies have cracked a record-breaking billion dollars. "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," the sixth and newest film, continues to devour cash for the longest-running, highest-grossing film series ever based on a video game.

Despite video games being a multi-billion dollar industry, they face a steep path to the big screen. Transferring them from console to theater is a huge financial gamble, and many video game movies tank at the box office. So what's behind the blazing success of "Resident Evil"? We asked series mastermind Paul WS Anderson and star Milla Jovovich.

"I love the game," says Anderson, who wrote all the films and directed four of them. "Milla used to play it with her brother. Michelle Rodriguez was a big fan. When we come together to make one of these movies it's always with a massive amount of passion from the people in front of the camera and behind the camera."

Jovovich, who plays the heavily armed lead character Alice in all six movies, agrees it's important to respect the source material, even while trying not to replicate it. "In the Hollywood machine a lot of studios see a great property and want to make it, but they feel because it's not Shakespeare they don't really need to respect it," she says. "That's a big problem. If you don't have a great love for the property you're kind of set up to fail."

It all began with the 1996 hit game Resident Evil, known in Japan as Biohazard, which invented the survival horror genre and spawned a best-selling series of its own. Two decades later, the latest game in the series, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," is garnering rave reviews.

Believe it or not, the first "Resident Evil" movie was something of a trendsetter. Today, hordes of zombies claw at the windows of the mainstream from "The Walking Dead" to "World War Z," but back when the first "Resident Evil" movie hit, zombies had been shuffling around the straight-to-video bin for 20-odd years. That was 2002, the same year "28 Days Later" came out. When "Shaun of the Dead" and a remake of "Dawn of the Dead" followed, the zombie genre was well and truly reanimated.

"Resident Evil" movies distinguish themselves from the zombie horde with their technological themes. The all-encompassing Umbrella corporation that's responsible for the zombie outbreak was a fictional precursor to Facebook, Google and other tech monoliths that have infiltrated our lives. Technological surveillance, one of the defining issues of our age, pervades the movies from the first film's all-seeing video cameras to the later movies' omniscient satellites.

And with the characters Alice, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Rain Ocampo and Ada Wong, the films (and games) are refreshingly full of capable women. "Nobody in Hollywood was putting money behind female-driven action movies," remembers Jovovich, who had created a new kind of action hero in "The Fifth Element" and paved the way for female-fronted movies from the "Underworld" series to the rebooted "Ghostbusters."

Anderson sees Jovovich, who happens to be his wife, as a major strength of the films.

"She is the beating, emotional heart of the films," he says of the actress. "For all of the action and the creatures and the visual effects and the scares, it's the human element that I think people empathize with and like from the first movie."

In the first movie, Alice wakes up with no memory, letting the audience discover the world of the films through her eyes -- almost like the character you play in a game. But Anderson deliberately avoided re-creating the game's format or storyline on screen.

"Imagine going in to see the first 'Alien' -- one of my favorite, favorite movies -- and I tell you the order in which [the characters] die," he says.

The spectacular gunplay of the movies matches some of the later, more action-packed games, but overall the tone is very different to the survival horror spirit of the games. "We're not trying to look like a video game," Anderson says, "which is a mistake some video game movies make."

"We're not trying to look like a video game." Writer and director Paul WS Anderson

A lot of filmmakers try and appeal to both markets and fail to get either, says film journalist Luke Owen, who has a book about video game movies out this spring, "Lights, Camera, Game Over!"

He points to a first-person sequence in the movie version of "Doom" that mirrors the original gameplay.

"It sounded great on paper -- a literal adaptation of the game's format -- but in reality you're not in control, so it's not as satisfying," he says.

Familiar characters like Chris and Claire, Ada and Albert Wesker do show up in later movies.

"Over time the filmmakers realized they needed familiar faces to get the die-hard fans on board," explains Tamoor Hussain, news editor of gaming site GameSpot (which, like CNET, is owned by CBS). Hussain points out that players will have spent hours, days or years immersed in locations like the Spencer Mansion, Raccoon City or Resident Evil 7's Baker Estate, giving gamers a strong emotional connection to the source material.

Hussain cites the unlikely redemption of the hulking Nemesis monster in the second film as a moment that could turn off gamers.

"That damn monster terrorized me for upwards of 20 hours in the games," he says. "I just refused to buy what the movie was selling me. He's choked me to death too many times."

That doesn't surprise Owen.

"I think it's fair to say that most fans of the games aren't overly fond of the films," he says. "It's rare to find any fans of video games who like the movie counterparts."

If you can't rely on fans of the source material, it's important for a film series to establish its own audience.

"Creating an ongoing story that made audiences want to come back for more was a smart play," Owen says. "The increasing box office revenue (give or take) between films shows they have created a fan base that want to see the next chapter of Alice's adventure."

There are enough fans of the saga to ensure each of the sequels opened at No. 1 at the American box office. With "The Final Chapter" in theaters now, the series has rung up a running total of $1 billion and counting. That's a long way off the kind of megabucks made by franchises with a similar number of sequels like the "Pirates of the Caribbean" or "Fast and the Furious" movies, but it tops lesser franchises like "Saw," "Paranormal Activity" and "American Pie." Heck, the "Resident Evil" series has taken more money than the six Jack Ryan movies, and some of them had Harrison Ford in.

"We don't have Harry Potter money." Milla Jovovich

Considering the video game industry raked in $30 billion in the US alone in 2016, you'd think video game movies would be a sure thing. But bona fide hits that the "Resident Evil" movies are, it's their relatively frugal budgets that guarantee a healthy profit. "We don't have 'Harry Potter' money," Jovovich laughs.

According to Box Office Mojo, "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" is the top-grossing video game movie, raking in £131 million in theaters -- but even that only just covered the film's $115 million budget. "Warcraft" was infamously rescued from a dire US opening by success in China. Other big-budget adaptations like 2010's "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" and the recent "Assassin's Creed" couldn't recoup even half their production costs during their theatrical runs, despite big names like Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Fassbender on the marquee.

Let's face it, most video game movies tank because they're just not very good. "Prince of Persia" is the highest-rated video game adaptation on review aggregator Metacritic, but even that has a decidedly average Metascore of 50.

Could it be that the "Resident Evil" films are successful because they're actually...good? They're certainly a hell of a lot more fun than the trudgingly average likes of "Max Payne" or "Need for Speed." Apart from a woeful nosedive in the incoherent fourth film, the series genuinely gets bigger and better with every film, and the increasingly epic fifth and sixth films actually build the series to an unhinged crescendo.

Jovovich describes "Resident Evil" as "perfect beer and pizza movies," and she's not wrong.

Despite the financial risk of video game adaptations, Hollywood has plenty more in the pipeline. Paul WS Anderson himself is developing another Capcom game, "Monster Hunter." Tom Hardy is set to star in a "Splinter Cell" flick. Movies are planned for "Call of Duty," "BioShock," "Mass Effect," "Minecraft" -- even "Tetris," for crying out loud.

They can learn a lot from "Resident Evil." Don't stake a huge budget. Don't repeat the game story. Welcome non-players. Remember the human element at the heart of the story.

And get the beers and pizza in.

